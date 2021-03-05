Telangana: Steady growth in COVID-19 vaccine takers; many prefer govt. hospitals

Hyderabad: Five days into the second phase of the country’s COVID-19 vaccination drive, enthusiasm appears to be high among the public as Telangana saw a steady rise in vaccination, even as it indicated a slow start in the first two days.

The ongoing phase which inoculates beneficiaries above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with co-morbidities, began on March 1. About 71,588 of 79,749 beneficiaries above 45-60 have been vaccinated in Telangana so far, according to data provided by the state government.

In Telangana, the government hospitals emerged as the runaway leader compare to private hospitals. They recorded 76 per cent of expected turnout on March 1, 74 per cent on March 2, 96 per cent on March 3, March 4 and March 5.

However, beneficiaries at private hospitals were fluctuating. On March 1 62 per cent of beneficiaries were inoculated, 94 per cent took the vaccine on March 2, 92 per cent on March 3 and March 4, and 88 per cent on March 5.

The first phase of the drive, which is still on, included health care and front-line workers. Of these, 4,63,884 were administered the first dose and the second dose of the vaccine. Overall, a total of 535,472 doses of vaccine have been administered across the state as of Friday, the 48th day of India’s vaccination campaign.

The health care facilities(government and private) centres increased to 298, whereas it was 93 on Monday.

March 2 marks one year since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the state. Thereafter, the lives of crores of people haven’t been the same. Many lost their parents, children, spouses, and dear ones to the infectious COVID-19.

The development of vaccines has brought hope of the pandemic being defeated.

As of Friday, the state has reported, a total of 166 new COVID-19 cases, 149 discharges, and two deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in Telangana.

The total count includes 2,95,970 discharges and 1,639 deaths. The number of active cases in the state currently stands at 1,963. The recovery rate of Telangana is 98.79 per cent.