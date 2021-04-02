Telangana student in Canada ends life by jumping off building

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, a 27-year-old student from Nalgonda district on Thursday committed suicide in Canada by jumping off a building.

The victim identified as Praveen Rao, a native of Nalgonda district left for Canada for higher education in 2015.

According to reports, Praveen was rushed to hospital and where he pronounced dead.

According to the family of Akuthotapalli village in Dundee mandal of the district, Praveen had gone to Canada five years ago to study but had not come to India during the period.

Parents Narayan Rao and Hemawati, who are farmers, were shocked to learn of Praveen’s untimely death. Some family members and villagers suspected corruption, and said local police should investigate to find out the facts.

“We are aware of the incident and information that the family has got about the death of Praveen Rao in Canada,” Dindi police inspector Venkateshwarlu told Times of India.

The reason for the suicide is yet to be ascertained. More details are awaited.