Telangana: Student Unions call for bandh over jr college results

Hyderabad: After 51 percent of students from junior colleges across the state failed in the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) exams, student activists have called for a bandh of all junior colleges for two days from December 20.

While the National Students of Union of India (NSUI), the Congress party’s student wing ask for colleges to be closed on Monday, members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) student wing asked for the same on Tuesday.

A member of ABVP, P Srihari speaking to The Times of India said “ It looks like there are some technical problems in processing results. The state should reanalyse all papers free of cost. Barely any physical classes were conducted and it resulted in 51% of students failing.”

A member of NSUI argued that the TSBIE is responsible for student suicides taking place in the current climate.

“While NSUI has been fighting for the rights of the students, the inter-board is least bothered to respond. The police even picked up NSUI members who went to meet the officials today. We will continue our fight for students.” said the state president of NSUI Venkat Balmoor.

The board has restated that they will only conduct the supplementary exams for those students who failed to clear the exams in April 2022.