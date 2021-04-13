Telangana students file online petition to cancel board exams

Hyderabad: After being under immense pressure due to the uncertainty of the SSC and intermediate exams this year, students in the state have now resorted to filing an online petition demanding cancellation of the board examinations.

The petition, which so far has over 12,000 signatures, pointed out the students are under tremendous pressure as they are forced to prepare for exams without proper guidance and syllabus completion.

The petition also pointed out that “It is unfair to expect students to attend the exams without properly knowing what they will be facing. We as students can say that it has been difficult to grasp concepts through online classes and lack of personal coaching all year long. Students will fail to give their best without classroom sessions and proper guidance. It is unfair for the educational boards to conduct exams and expect students to put their best foot forward.,” read the petition, started by an individual named Koumudi Balla.

Two weeks ago it was reported that as per the State’s Department of Education schedule, the SSC exams are to be held between 17 and 22 May.

According to teachers’ review of the subjects covered in Government, non-government, aided, and private schools, only 50 to 60% portion has been covered. The Government had decreased 30% of the syllabus which means the examinations will be held out of 70% of the syllabus.

The concern prevails not just in the state but also nationwide and students have been urging the CBSE to either cancel the upcoming CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 or to hold the Board Exams 2021 in online mode but the CBSE clarified that it is not planning to cancel the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021.

According to media reports, Dr. Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, CBSE, said that CBSE is taking all necessary measures to conduct the class 10, 12 Board Exams as per the COVID-19 guidelines. The official made the statement while speaking at a discussion session of a private educational institute. He said that the number of examination centres have been increased from 5000 to 7000 by the Board and strict COVID protocols will be maintained throughout the centers to ensure the safety of students.

On Sunday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had also asked the government to reconsider decision on conducting CBSE board exams, and advised it to consult all stakeholders before taking a decision.

Rahul Gandhi in a tweet, said, “In the light of the devastating Corona second wave, conducting #CBSE exams must be reconsidered. All stakeholders must be consulted before making sweeping decisions.”

“On how many counts does GOI intend to play with the future of India’s youth?” he added.

India reported 1,61,736 new Covid-19 cases, 879 deaths in the last 24 hours. India’s active COVID-19 cases stand at 12,64,698, while 1,22,53,697 people have recovered from disease so far.

You can check the full petition here