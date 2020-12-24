Telangana: Students of classes 1-5 will be directly promoted; classes unlikely to resume

By Sakina Fatima|   Updated: 24th December 2020 8:42 pm IST
Telangana: Students of classes 1-5 will be directly promoted; classes unlikely to resume
Photo: Google Creative Common Licenses

Hyderabad: In view of the threat of new COVID-19 strain detected in the United Kingdom, the Telangana education department has decided that all students from classes one to five will be directly promoted. Their classes are also unlikely to be conducted in this academic year, reports say.

This decision of the state government will be applicable to all private schools as well as the government.

However, the government has not taken any final decision regarding the higher classes. Sources are quoting from the news that classes from 6th to 12th can resume after the Sankranti festival. However, an official decision is yet to be taken.

READ:  Telangana: 90-year-old tuberculosis patient left helpless in forest

Earlier, the government had planned to run 120-day sessions from December. The decision was delayed due to the Hyderabad civic polls.

Now, given the new COVID-19 strain, the government does not want to take any hasty decisions about the schools re-opening. It is believed that the classes ninth and above will be reopened just after the Sankranti. Proposals have already been sent to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in this regard.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By Sakina Fatima|   Updated: 24th December 2020 8:42 pm IST
Back to top button