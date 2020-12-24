Telangana: Students of classes 1-5 will be directly promoted; classes unlikely to resume

Hyderabad: In view of the threat of new COVID-19 strain detected in the United Kingdom, the Telangana education department has decided that all students from classes one to five will be directly promoted. Their classes are also unlikely to be conducted in this academic year, reports say.

This decision of the state government will be applicable to all private schools as well as the government.

However, the government has not taken any final decision regarding the higher classes. Sources are quoting from the news that classes from 6th to 12th can resume after the Sankranti festival. However, an official decision is yet to be taken.

Earlier, the government had planned to run 120-day sessions from December. The decision was delayed due to the Hyderabad civic polls.

Now, given the new COVID-19 strain, the government does not want to take any hasty decisions about the schools re-opening. It is believed that the classes ninth and above will be reopened just after the Sankranti. Proposals have already been sent to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in this regard.