Telangana: Students of govt schools facing difficulties in accessing online classes

Hyderabad: As the number of COVID-19 cases reduced in Telangana, the state government decided to reopen the educational institutions. However, the government has given permission to conduct online classes for the students who wished to study through the digital platform.

However, it has come to the fore that the students of the government-run schools are not able to acquire the benefits of online education.

Though the covid-19 cases have dropped drastically, the parents and the guardians are still hesitant to send their children to the schools. In view of the impending third covid wave, very less attendance of the students is recorded in the government and the private schools.

In comparison to the students of the private schools, the pupils of the government-run schools are facing a lot of difficulties in imparting education through the digital platform.

The parents of the government school students are saying they are finding it difficult to provide high-end smartphones to their children.

Though the government is providing online classes through Doordarshan and T-Sat platform but with no smartphones or suitable internet connection, the students are unable to watch the lessons through the T-Sat.

It has to be noted that the respective governments of Tamil Nadu, Odisha, and other states have provided laptops and other facilities to the poor students.