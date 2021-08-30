Telangana: Students promoted to inter 2nd will have to take 1st yr exam

Hyderabad: First year intermediate students who were promoted to the second year without taking the exams will now have to first year Intermediate Public Examinations.

As per a report by Telangana Today, a schedule for the same will be issued by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education once the junior colleges reopen for offline classes.

“There will be Intermediate first-year examinations for second-year students for sure. Accordingly, students should prepare,” Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy said here on Sunday.

Earlier this year, when a notification was issued, 4.59 lakh students had registered for the first-year intermediate examinations. However, the State government promoted all Intermediate first-year students to second-year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the sources, the first year exams could be conducted in the last week of September or in the first week of October. Before holding the regular examinations, students will be given 15 days to 20 days for preparation. If a student fails to clear the first year exams, there are plans to hold advanced supplementary examinations immediately.

The examinations will be conducted for 70 per cent of the syllabus which was taught in the academic year 2020-21. Further, students may get more choices in the question paper.

In view of the schools reopening for physical classes from September 1, the School Education Department will hold a review meeting on Monday with district educational officers.

Meanwhile, even though the State government has not made a consent letter from the parents mandatory for students to attend the schools, many private school managements were insisting on the same.