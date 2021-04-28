Telangana: Sub-Inspector dies due to COVID-19

By News Desk|   Edited by Sameer  |   Updated: 28th April 2021 9:31 pm IST
Eluru
Representational Photo

Hyderabad: Ganapathi, a sub-Inspector of Police stationed in the Kamareddy district died of COVID-19 while undergoing treatment at a hospital located in Hyderabad.

The sub-Inspector was recently promoted and secured a posting in the Siddipet district. After working for six months as an SI of police in Siddipet district, he joined the Kamareddy SP office.

He had fever for the past five days. When he undergone test, it was found that he had contracted coronavirus.

On Tuesday morning, he passed away while undergoing treatment at the hospital. Earlier, Ganapati rendered his services as an ASI in Devunipally police station.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button