Telangana: Sub-Inspector dies due to COVID-19

Hyderabad: Ganapathi, a sub-Inspector of Police stationed in the Kamareddy district died of COVID-19 while undergoing treatment at a hospital located in Hyderabad.

The sub-Inspector was recently promoted and secured a posting in the Siddipet district. After working for six months as an SI of police in Siddipet district, he joined the Kamareddy SP office.

He had fever for the past five days. When he undergone test, it was found that he had contracted coronavirus.

On Tuesday morning, he passed away while undergoing treatment at the hospital. Earlier, Ganapati rendered his services as an ASI in Devunipally police station.