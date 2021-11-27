Telangana: Sub-Inspector thrashed over extramarital affair

Hyderabad: A Sub-Inspector (SI) in Wanaparthy district was suspended on Friday over an alleged extra-marital affair.

The incident occurred on November 18 when the SI was caught by the woman’s husband, who along with locals thrashed the policeman over the isssue. Based on an inquiry regarding the matter , the Wanaparthy SP Apurva Rao suspended the accused.

It is said that the SI was a frequent visitor at the man’s house. In order to catch the couple red-handed, the husband told the woman that he was going to Hyderabad. After a while, the man saw the SI walking into the house. Soon the man along with a group of people thrashed the couple.

A video of the couple being thrashed was also released on November 25. The injured inspector was shifted to a nearby hospital by the police. Both the parties filed cases against each other.