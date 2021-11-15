Telangana: Sub-inspector wins Rs 1 crore in Telugu TV show

Hyderabad: A 33-year-old sub-inspector of police B Raja Ravindra from Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana has won Rs 1 crore cash prize, the highest ever prize money won in a game show on Telugu television channels.

He became the first-ever winner of the popular Telugu television show Evaru Meelo Koteeshwarudu, (a Telugu version of Kaun Banega Crorepati) hosted by NTR Junior on Gemini TV, telecast by Gemini TV.

Working with the police department, Ravindra is a keen participant in sports and has won several accolades at national and international level police competitions. He aspires to win a medal in air rifle shooting at the Olympics and intends to use the prize money to achieve the dream, according to a press release.

The episode featuring sub-inspector’s victory will be telecast on Gemini TV on Monday and Tuesday at 8.30 p.m.