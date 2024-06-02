Telangana suffered ‘destruction of 100 years’ in 10 years: CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Claiming that Telangana suffered “destruction of 100 years” during the 10-year BRS rule, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday said his government is working for the state’s cultural and economic revival and expressed his desire to make it a destination for the world.

Addressing the 10th Telangana Formation Day celebrations organised by the state government here, he thanked Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for fulfilling the decades-long demand of statehood for Telangana during the previous UPA regime at the Centre. He also defended his government’s decision to invite Sonia Gandhi to the event though she did not attend.

A video message from Sonia Gandhi was played at the event.

He recalled the crucial role played by Sonia Gandhi, former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar, and also late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj in the passage of the bill for the formation of Telangana state in Parliament in 2014.

“We invited Sonia Gandhi, who fulfilled the Telangana people’s aspirations, as a guest to the state formation day celebrations. Someone asked in what capacity she was invited. Does it require permission to invite the mother to the child’s home?” he asked.

As long as the history of Telangana exists, Sonia Gandhi will be recognized and respected as a ‘mother’ by the Telangana society, he said.

Taking strong exception to the Congress government’s decision to invite Sonia Gandhi to the Telangana formation day celebrations, the BJP had said the government should inform people in what capacity Sonia Gandhi is being invited.

Sushma Swaraj, who was Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha then, had extended cooperation to pass the bill, he said.

He targeted the previous BRS government, without naming the party, for the alleged destruction of the state.

“During the 10 years of rule, Telangana has suffered 100 years of destruction. It was not just physical destruction but also fundamental freedom that has been assaulted. Social justice was denied. The wealth of the state, which should belong to all the people, has gone into the hands of a few,” he said.

He accused BRS of destroying Telangana’s culture and traditions.

Soon after taking over, his government had restored “freedom” and made the government accessible to people, he added.

According to Reddy, the previous Chief Minister’s camp office-cum-official residence has been named after social reformer Jyotiba Phule and a mechanism to receive representations from people on their grievances has been set up there.

Noting that his government is working towards the state’s cultural and economic revival, he said the state does not have an official song even 10 years after its formation.

As per the wishes of the people, the government is proudly announcing the song “Jaya Jaya he Telangana…”, penned by noted Telangana poet Ande Sri, as the state’s official song from today.

During the official event, Revanth Reddy unveiled the song for which music was composed by Oscar-winning music director M M Keeravani.

Pointing out that an emblem reflects a nation’s history, Revanth Reddy said the government is working on a new emblem taking into consideration the suggestions and advice from various sections.

Quoting the Sanskrit phrase “Janani janmabhoomischa swargadapi gariyasi”, he said an average Telangana rural woman will be the replica of ‘Telangana Talli’ (mother) who is hard working and generous.

Taking this into consideration, the ‘Telangana Talli’ statue will be designed.

He alleged that the state’s economy was completely ruined when his government came to power in December last year. The state’s debt burden mounted to Rs seven lakh crore.

The government is laying a strong foundation for the state’s progress by conceiving long-term plans for future generations.

“We are preparing the “Green Telangana – 2050 Master Plan” for the entire Telangana.”

He highlighted his government’s welfare and development initiatives, including the Musi Riverfront Development project in Hyderabad, stringent measures to check the menace of drugs, recruitment of 30,000 youth in 70 days, depositing Rs 7,500 crore in the accounts of 69 lakh farmers, and uninterrupted power supply.

From today onwards, Hyderabad will no longer be the joint capital of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and his government would resolve the issues related to the division of assets between the two states at the earliest, he said.

“The city of Hyderabad should develop as the world’s number one brand. My strong desire is to make Telangana a destination for the world,” he said.

The chief minister unfurled the national flag at the function and inspected the parade in an open jeep.