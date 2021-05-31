Telangana: Summer holidays for schools extended upto June 15

Hyderabad: All schools and DIET colleges in Telangana will remain closed until June 15, as the school education department on Monday extended the ongoing summer vacation.

A decision to this effect was taken after the director of school education held a review meeting with minister of education Sabita Indira Reddy. The decision to extend the summer vacation came after the state government on Sunday extended lockdown for another ten days, issuing guidelines to keep all educational institutions shut.

The state education department had earlier declared summer vacation from April 27 to May 31.

Besides, the state government also decided to promote all students from class 1 to 9 studying in government, aided and private unaided schools to the next higher class for the academic year 2021-22. The intermediate first year students have been promoted to the second year too.

The government also passed all the registered class 10 students based on internal formative assessment.