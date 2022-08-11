Telangana: System to track modes of birth in pvt hospitals launched

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Thursday launched Birth Monitoring System (BMS) to keep a track of modes of delivery in private hospitals across the state.

The latest system will keep a track of all procedures of birth including normal, C-sections and assisted. All private hospitals are required to register themselves on the BMS portal on or before August 31 2022.

“Hospitals must upload birth-related data on the BMS portal on a daily basis,” said a press release from the health commissioner’s office.

For further details, one may contact concerned officials in their respective districts. On August 5 Telangana health minister T Harish Rao stressed that hospitals must avoid using C-section procedures for births.

Speaking at a programme to mark the celebrations of World Breastfeeding Week organised at Government Maternity Hospital, Petlaburj, the minister said that the state government had taken a stern decision to reduce C-sections at any cost and promote normal deliveries in all hospitals, including private.

The minister had said that the state government announced a series of measures, including financial-based incentives to the staff at government maternity hospitals aimed at addressing the issue on multiple fronts and it has also decided to do away with C-sections coverage of Rs 11,000 per delivery under Aarogyasri Health Insurance Scheme.

The Rs 11,000 for a C-section under Aarogyasri was becoming a negative incentive for normal deliveries. That is the reason the state government has decided to stop providing the coverage to unwanted C-sections,” Harish Rao had disclosed.

The minister said that government hospital staff must strive to avoid unwanted C-sections and spread awareness among pregnant women and keep them positive about normal deliveries.

Harish Rao urged the health staff and doctors to explore novel painless delivery mechanisms to encourage young women opt for normal deliveries.