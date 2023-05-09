Telangana: T-24 ticket price slashed to Rs 80 for women

Hyderabad: In the wake of facilitating travel for women passengers, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Monday reduced the price of T-24 tickets to Rs 80 from the existing Rs 90.

The revised charges will be brought into force from Tuesday within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits.

Also, the management of TSRTC had recently reduced the ticket price for 24-hour city ordinary and metro express buses from Rs 100 to Rs 90 for ordinary passengers and Rs 80 for senior citizens.

TSRTC chairman, Bajireddy Govardhan said that they have received a good response on the T-24 ticket launched to reduce the financial burden on passengers.

“After price reduction, on average, about 40,000 tickets are sold every day. Earlier, the sale of T-24 tickets used to hover around 25,000 tickets per day,” added the chairman.

The T-6 ticket for women and senior citizens that allows passengers to travel for six hours, between 10 am to 4 pm at the cost of Rs 50 has also proved to be successful.

TSRTC managing director VC Sajjanar said, “The F-24 ticket has been made available for the convenience of family members and friends. Four persons can travel for 24 hours by paying Rs 300 on weekends and holidays.”

Sajjanar further advised citizens to purchase T-24, T-6, and F-24 tickets and take advantage of the attractive offers.