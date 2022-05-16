Telangana: Task force to inspect consumption of adulterated food

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 16th May 2022 6:34 pm IST
food adulteration
food adulteration- Common

Hyderabad: The Telangana Health, Medical & Family Welfare Minister, T Harish Rao declared that the Task Force teams will conduct surprise inspections across the state on the consumption of adulterated food.

The minister participated in a monthly review meeting of senior health and food safety officials with the Food Safety Division of the Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM) on Sunday.

In the event, the minister said that who are jeopardizing public health through food adulteration won’t be spared under any circumstances. The consumption of adulterated food is leading to long-term health problems such as hypertension, diabetes, gastrointestinal problems, or any other deadly disease such as cancer.

MS Education Academy

Harish Rao also requested the locals, as the State government taking actions to curb food adulteration citizens should help the state government informed via calling on toll-Free number 040-21111111of sending a tweet to the Assistant food Controller of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button