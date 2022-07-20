Telangana: TASK signs 26 new MoUs, renews 27 existing partnerships

Hyderabad: Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) on Wednesday forged new partnerships with 26 organisations while renewing partnerships with 26 organisations to launch a plethora of courses, impacting 150,000 students.

The companies with whom MoU were exchanged include 24/7.ai, 360DigiTMG, Bharat Forge & Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems; CSS Corp; Hetero; Premier Energies, L&THMRL, HYSEA, Infosys Springboard; Celonis; InnoHat Systems; Nagarro; PGK Technologies; QETCI; Vahan; Vidal NDT; Tap Academy; Monster; The Designers Class; ISTD; Rubicon, Resolute, TEPL (Tally); MyStartup TV, Head Held High, UIPath and IOCL.

Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao (KTR) said “I am happy that TASK has once again partnered with the best organisations from their respective fields. I wish them all the best and urge students to use the opportunity to their best benefit.

Speaking at the occasion, Shrikant Sinha, CEO of TASK said “TASK is dedicated to empowering students with the latest technologies from the top multinational organisations. With these partnerships, we will be able to provide more courses in emerging technologies, design courses, core engineering subjects, provide more internship and placement opportunities and make the students of Telangana more suitable resources for the industry.”

The leadership of the partner companies were present for the launch and they expressed their enthusiasm for offering the courses and being of benefit to the students of Telangana.