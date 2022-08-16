Telangana: TCIS conducts fourth edition of Innovator Exhibition

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) on Monday conducted the fourth edition of Intinta Innovator Exhibition 2022.

A total of 163 innovations from 33 districts were exhibited during the event held on the occasion of Independence Day.

TSIC is working on scouting innovators across the state with an aim to encourage frugal and local innovators to create solutions for societal problems and serve as a platform between the innovators and the administration of their district.

Innovators from diverse sectors, including rural innovators, school and college innovators, startups, industrial innovators, and agricultural innovators, participated in the exhibition irrespective of their demography and geography. Out of 700 applications, 163 innovations were shortlisted to be showcased to respective district Collectors.

Also Read Hyderabad sailor Alekhya Coondoo bags gold in world championship

In addition, this year, TSIC collaborated with ACIC-CBIT, Grama Bazaar, Palle Srujana, Woxsen University, Kakatiya Sandbox, Research Innovation Circle of Hyderabad, and All India Robotics Association to support and scale innovators post the exhibition through idea validation, mentorship, technical validation, funding, market access, etc.

Additionally, the Way2News platform was explored to ensure the dissemination of information in rural Telangana.

To ensure inclusive participation, a workshop on the concept of innovation and process to scout innovators was conducted for more than 160 District Administration Officials.

Furthermore, to reach the grassroots level and seed the concept of innovation, roadshows were conducted, with more than 1000 students, inclusive of schools and colleges, in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, BITS Warangal, RGUKT – Basara, and Jogulamba Gadwal district.

Addressing the entrepreneurs, Telangana IT minister, KT Rama Rao said, “Telangana is taking every necessary step to make sure that new ideas are not only encouraged but also supported to bring one’s vision to life. Intinta Innovator today stands as a testimony to inclusivity as it highlights the fact that innovation has the power to cut across villages.”

“Innovators and innovative programs are playing a major role in driving the economic growth of the state, contributing to the 3I Mantra- Innovation Infrastructure and Inclusive growth,” he added.