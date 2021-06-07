Telangana TDP Chief L Ramana to switch over to TRS party

Hyderabad: Telugu Desam party Telangana president L Ramana is likely to switch over to the ruling TRS party soon. According to information Ramana is willing to join the ruling party which offered him an MLC Post. Party leader from Warangal and Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao has held discussions with L Ramana on the issue.

Dayakar Rao was succeeded in convincing in the L Ramana to join the TRS party. He is learnt to have informed that the TRS will offer him an MLC post and due respect. Since there are six MLC seats to be filled up under MLA quota and one more under Governor quota the Chief Minister is give one to L Ramana it is learnt. Due to corona pandemic the polls are unlikely for the MLC posts now.

The TRS party Supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is reportedly agreed to join the TD leader in to the party fold. As the former minister Etela Rajender was shunted out of the cabinet for anti party activities and talking against the chief minister there is a vacancy in Huzurabad segment. Since it needs a strong BC leader the TRS leadership is eyeing for such a candidate. So the TD was almost diminished in Telangana now the TRS is getting ready to take Ramana into its fold.

Ramana is to take a call by talking to the people of his segment. In two to three days the TD leader may reveal his mind. On getting clarity from the chief minister Ramana is to take a call to join the TRS fold.