Hyderabad: Telangana Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Sai Nagarjuna has been arrested by Raidurgam police in Hyderabad.

He was picked up from his house by people in plainclothes at midnight.

Meanwhile, police alleged that Nagarjuna is one of the youths who went to AP MLA Kodali Nani’s house and raised slogans-‘Kodali Nani Khabardhar’.

The accused has not been allowed to meet his family members.

The TDP leaders alleged that the arrest is illegal.