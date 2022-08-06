Telangana: Tea seller’s daughter breaks own record to enter athletics championship

Hyderabad: A tea seller’s daughter defied financial constraints to qualify for the 100 meters hurdles at the Under-20 Junior World Athletics Championship that is currently been held in Columbia.

Nandini broke her own record of 13.58 seconds by clocking 13.34 seconds to qualify for the championship.

Congratulating her on her success, the secretary of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS), Ronald Ross said, “Nandini, a tea seller’s daughter defied extreme financial constraints to make it to the international level. Her life is a source of inspiration to thousands of marginalized girls in the state of Telangana.”

Thanking the state chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao for launching 28 sports academics in various sporting disciplines, Ross said sports enthusiasts are being trained by the finest coaches of national repute.

Minister for Scheduled Caste Development Koppula Eshwar also congratulated Nandini for her success.