Telangana: Teachers urge govt to reopen schools

Hyderabad: Teachers in Telangana have urged the government to consider reopening the schools in the state in the second week of December.

They said that as the schedule of online classes will come to an end on 7th December, physical classes need to be started.

In order to ensure social distancing, M Ravinder, president of Telangana Progressive Teachers Federation said that each day, only one-third of the students can be asked to attend physical classes.

Asking the reason for not allowing schools to reopen, Chava Ravi, general secretary of United Teachers Federation said that when all the other establishments are allowed to operate, why educational institutes are not given permission to conduct physical classes.

On the issue, Commissioner and Director of School Education Department, A Sridevasena, said that it is unlikely to allow the reopening of schools in the second week of December.

Meanwhile, the number of new coronavirus cases in the State has reduced. On Wednesday, the State reported 609 new cases and three deaths.

The active number of cases in the State has also dropped below 10 thousand. The State’s recovery rate continues to improve.

On Thursday, the number of active cases stood at 8,999 which include 6,922 patients who are either in home or institutional isolation.