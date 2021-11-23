Telangana: Teen dies after girlfriend’s mother allegedly poisons him

Hyderabad: A 19-year-old boy, a student of intermediate, died after his girlfriend’s mother allegedly poisoned him.

According to a report published in Telangana Today, the victim is identified as Shaik Ayaaz, a resident of Moinabad. He has been in a relationship with a girl aged 16 years for the past few years.

Recently, the youth had paid a visit to the girl’s house where he met with her mother. The next day, when he started vomiting, he was rushed to hospital. Later, he was taken to various hospitals. He died on Monday morning.

As per the statement given by him to the police during his stay in the hospital, his girlfriend’s mother had offered him a soft drink during the visit to her house.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the girl’s mother had objected to her daughter’s relationship with the youth. A case under sections of the POCSO Act was also booked against the youth.

Although the youth’s health deteriorated a day after visiting his girlfriend’s house, the investigation is also being done to check whether he had consumed the poison on his own.

A case that was booked under Section 307 (murder attempt) of IPC is now altered to Section 302 (murder).

The investigation is going on and the police is waiting for the autopsy report.