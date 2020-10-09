Telangana: Teenager dies in Go-Kart accident in Rangareddy

Rangareddy: An engineering student was killed in an accident on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Thursday after her hair got entangled in one of the wheels of a go-kart she was riding, police said.

According to the police, the incident happened in in Gurram Guda area in the limits of Meerpet police station of Hyderabad. The deceased student Srivarshini had gone for a go-karting with her friends at an amusement park in Gurram Guda in Ranga Reddy district

“On Wednesday, Varshini, who is final year BTech student along with her friends went to Go-Karting play zone located in Gurram Guda area in the limits of Meerpet police station. She received a major head injury after her hair got entangled while driving the kart. She succumbed while undergoing the treatment in the hospital on Thursday, said an official of Meerpet Police Station while speaking to ANI over the phone, A case has been registered under relevant sections of IPC and further probe is underway, police said.