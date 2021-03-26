Telangana: Temperatures likely to rise 2-3 degrees above normal

Hyderabad: Telangana is likely to witness maximum temperatures above normal by 2-3 degree Celsius at isolated places in the state during the next 48 hours, India Meteorological Centre said on Friday.

As per the Indian Meteorological Department, it said that dry weather is likely to prevail in Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, and Rayalaseema during the next five days.

Hyderabad is very likely to have temperatures between 37-39 degree celsius maximum temperature and minimum temperature 23-25 degree celsius.

The highest maximum temperature of 40.2 degree Celsius recorded in Bhadrachalam and followed by 38.9 degree Celsius recorded in Mahabubnagar and 39 degree Celsius recorded in Ramagundam of Telangana on March 26.

The lowest minimum temperature of 18.2 degree Celsius was recorded in Adilabad of Telangana.