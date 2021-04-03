Telangana: Temperatures may rise to 45°C; IMD issues heatwave warning

Hyderabad: With mercury levels continuing to rise in the state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a heatwave warning in six districts of Telangana.

Temperature expected to rise in Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam, Suryapet, Nalgonda, Mahbubnagar and Nagarkurnool districts of Telangana.

According to the IMD, Hyderabad director K Nagarathna, dry winds are expected in most parts of the state due to north winds blowing over Telangana. Extreme heatwaves are expected in the northern, northeastern and eastern parts of the state.

The department bulletin said that heatwave conditions prevailed at isolated pockets in Khammam district during the last twenty-four hours ending at 8.30 am on Friday.

On Friday, Bhadrachalam in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district recorded 42.5 degrees celsius point, which is one higher than the previous day. Nalgonda, on the other hand, was a close second with 42 degree celsius.

“We might see temperatures as high as 46-47 degree Celsius in some parts of the state. Even in Hyderabad, the temperature will be between 42 and 45 degrees Celsius,” Nagaratna said, as quoted by Telangana Today.