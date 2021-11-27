Telangana thalli is locked up in KCR’s fortress: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay on Saturday took a swipe at Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, saying that the TRS supremo is indulging in criminal tactics and is lying to the people of Telangana on the paddy procurement issue.

Addressing a gathering of the Party workers on the second day of the State Executive meeting held at Bandlaguda, Bandi Sanjay alleged that the CM had gone to Delhi to complete his personal works and added that the CM has conspired to defame the BJP.

“KCR lied that he asked for the Prime Minister’s appointment. But the PMO said that the appointment hasn’t been sought in the first place. KCR went to Delhi on a personal trip but is bluffing people with falsehoods,” Bandi Sanjay remarked on KCR’s tour to Delhi.

Apart from Bandi Sanjay, Union minister Kishan Reddy, Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajendar and DK Aruna also addressed the cadre during the Executive meet and spoke about the party’s situation and strategy in place against the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

The state BJP president spoke for a good forty minutes and used scathing words for CM KCR. “KCR met with an astrologer who apparently predicted that the downfall of the chief minister is going to take place very soon in spite of all the prayers one can do. I met an astrologer and he said that the state’s situation is going to change completely. The people of Telangana are going to see good days. The poor will get justice. Everyone is going to get jobs. Telangana thalli is locked up in KCR’s gadi (fortress). Only BJP can win her freedom,” he remarked.

The state BJP conducted this meeting keeping in mind the state assembly elections of 2023. Talking about the strategy of the state BJP, Bandi Sanjay used the example of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen’s (AIMIM) success in the state elections of Bihar with the help of Muslim votes. “If MIM could win 5 seats with a 12 per cent Muslim vote in Bihar, imagine what BJP can win in Telangana with 80 per cent Hindu vote,” he said.