Telangana: Three die after consuming jowar roti in Sangareddy

Sangareddy: Three people of a family died after reportedly consuming jowar roti at their home on Monday at Palvatla village in Vatpally mandal.

According to the Sangareddy police, the deceased were identified as Susheela (60), and Chandramouli (55), Srisailamm (45) died while undergoing treatment at Osmania Hospital in Hyderabad.

Locals quoted by The Telangana Today, said a woman from the same family died some 15 days ago after eating a roti made with the jowar flour. On Monday night, the family reportedly used the same jowar flour, unaware of the danger.

Five people fell ill after consuming jowar roti at their home. Two others Anasuya (50) and Sarita (40) were undergoing treatment in Osmania Hospital, said the police.

Police registered a case and launched an investigation. Investigating officials collected the food samples and sent them to a laboratory for analysis.