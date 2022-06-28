Telangana: Three gates of Musi project lifted to release excess water

Hyderabad: Officials on Monday lifted three gates of the Musi project after the water level in the project reached near maximum capacity level.

The decision to lift gates numbered 3, 7, and 10 up to 3-ft level was taken after the inflow in the project reached 1247.79 cusecs. The water level in the project has reached 644.6 ft against the full reservoir level of 645 ft. The water in the project is 4.36 TMC against the capacity of 4.46 TMC.

Four days ago, the officials have informed the local people living near the project about the lifting of the gates to release excess water.

For the time in five decades, the water level in the Musi project reached near full storage capacity in the month of June. It happened due to the rise in the inflow of water due to rainfall.

IMD forecasts rainfall in Hyderabad for next four days

India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad forecasted light to moderate rainfall in Hyderabad till July 1, 2022.

Meanwhile, Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) forecasted that the maximum temperature in the city till the end of this month will be in the range of 32-34 degrees Celsius whereas the minimum temperature will be in the range of 22-24 degrees Celsius.