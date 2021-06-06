Telangana: Three members of family die due to COVID-19 on same day

Hyderabad: In India, the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed more lives than the first wave. In several cases, more than one member of the family succumbed to the diseases. In a similar case, three members of a family died due to COVID-19 on the same day.

In Mughal Matka village of Narayanpet District, Telangana, Shambulingam (38) was found COVID-19 positive on May 24. After a few days, his father Badriah Swamy (70) and mother Shashikala (66) were also tested positive for COVID-19.

As soon as the result came positive, Shambulingam started his treatment at home. However, when his condition got worsened, he was admitted into a private hospital in Mahbubnagar. Later his parents were admitted in a government hospital.

While undergoing treatment, Shashikala passed away in the early hours of Friday whereas Shambulingam who was on ventilator support breathed his last at around 9:30 a.m. on the same day.

The final rites of the COVID-19 victims were performed by their relatives.

Bhadraiah who was in the hospital undergoing COVID-19 treatment suffered heart attack and died in the afternoon.