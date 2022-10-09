Telangana: Three washed away while crossing bridge in Wanaparthy

The deceased persons were identified as 35-year-old Santoshamma, her 18-year-old daughter Parimala and 25-year-old Sai Kumar, Santoshamma's nephew.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 9th October 2022 12:24 pm IST
Representational Image

Hyderabad: In an incident reported from Wanaparthy district on Saturday three persons washed away while trying to cross a submerged bridge.

The deceased persons were identified as 35-year-old Santoshamma, her 18-year-old daughter Parimala and 25-year-old Sai Kumar, Santoshamma’s nephew. The incident occurred when the two women were returning from Kothakota to Koukuntla village of Devarkadra Mandal.

The women had gone to Kothakota to celebrate Dasara with Sasntoshamma’s sister. Even though the two women wanted to return by train, Kumar insisted on taking them on the bike. The man decided to cross the low-lying bridge despite the risk involved.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Hyderabad woman stuck in UAE, her aunt urges govt. for rescue

Upon reaching the halfway point, Kumar lost control of the vehicle and all of them were washed away. The locals tried to save the victims but in vain. The police arrived at the spot and conducted search operations, which did not yield a result since it was dark.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button