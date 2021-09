Hyderabad: A three-year-old boy died after an auto trolley hit him. This incident happened in the Medchal Police Station limits.

According to the Police sources, the boy, Anirudh who was the resident of Ravalkol Colony in Medchal was the son of Ganesh and Mankamma.

On September 17, an auto trolley hit the boy when he was playing in front of his home. In the accident, the boy was severely injured. He was rushed to a hospital. The boy died on September 22 while undergoing treatment.