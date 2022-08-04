Telangana: Three-year-old boy drowns in municipal drainage

A three-year-old boy was washed away in a drain in Raikal Mandal on Wednesday. The child was playing with friends near his house when he accidentally fell into an open drainage. The boy was found dead nearly 600 meters from his house.

While speaking to Siasat.com, the station house officer (SHO) of Raikal police station said, “Due to heavy rains on the previous day, the boy who was the son of a daily labourer named Akbar was playing with his friends and fell into the drainage.”

Also Read Teen boy from AP drowns in swimming pool in Hyderabad

The SHO also added that due to the strong current of the water, the child was swept away and officials were unable to save him. After retrieving the dead body, the child was shifted to Sri Yashoda hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The body has now been shifted to another hospital for postmortem.

The police also said that Jagtial MLA M Sanjay Kumar paid a visit to the hospital and met the grieving family.