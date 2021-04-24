Thunderstorm, rainfall expected in Telangana

By News Desk|   Updated: 24th April 2021 2:31 pm IST

Hyderabad: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in its bulletin has said that due to the depression in the air in Odisha and its surrounding areas, thunderstorms with light to average rainfall can be witnessed in Telangana State. This scenario could last till April 27.

The weather officials further added that clouds will be hovering across Hyderabad and its suburban areas. Rainfall is expected at some places. The maximum temperature is expected to be 39 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature could be 25 degrees Celsius.

