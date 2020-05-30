Telangana: Tiger spotted on Bellampally outskirts

Hyderabad: After two leopards spotted in Hyderabad, one spotted in Hyderabad Agri varsity campus, another leopard died after being rescued from Nalgonda, ‘Civic Cat’ in Golconda, it is not a tiger that has been spotted in the intervening night of 29 May to 30 in Goleti and Kairiguda area has reached the outskirts of Bellampally, the forest officials stated.

Panic gripped few villages around Bellampally yesterday night some locals reportedly found pugmarks of tiger on the outskirts of Bellampally.

Locals alerted the police on the receipt of information the Forest Divisional Officer of Bellampally has placed three tiger tracking teams to track and monitor the movement of the tiger. They said tiger has returned back during the same night towards Murliguda and Dharmaraopet forest areas and presently it is not near by the Bellampally town.

However, the monitoring teams are in place throughout the day and night for continuous monitoring.

