Telangana: Tigeress with 3 cubs spotted in Adilabad

Hyderabad: In a rare incident, a tiger was seen walking on a road with four cubs near Pippalkoti reservoir on the outskirts of Tamsi-K village in Bhimpur Mandal on Sunday.

Panic was triggered among residents of the Adilabad district after a lorry driver sighted a tigress with three cubs on the walkway and captured the wild cats on his mobile phone.

Truly a sight to behold!



Watching a Tigress with three cubs roaming in the Churna Safari Zone of Satpura Tiger Reserve was a treat to the eyes.



This sighting has been made possible due to the voluntary relocation of Villages and habitat management works by the @minforestmp

The forest officials on receiving information rushed to the spot and identified the pug marks of the tigers.



The officials also issued an alert to the villagers and urged them to be cautious while stepping out of their houses.



The video went viral on social media and triggered panic among the surrounding villagers.