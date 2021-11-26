Telangana to achieve full vaccination by December: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister T. Harish Rao on Thursday, directed officials to ensure complete vaccination among all eligible people by the end of December.

The state health department will conduct a door-to-door campaign to ensure the completion of the vaccination drive. The initiative aims to identify and vaccinate the people who have missed their vaccine dose as well as those who have not taken the vaccine at all.

Vaccination camps will be set up in schools, government hostels, and college campuses. Special sessions will be conducted to address vaccine hesitancy. Vaccination awareness drives throughout the state have been planed. It will be supported by the ASHA, Anganwadi employees along with doctors from Private Healthcare centers.

According to a report by Telangana Today, Harish Rao said, “Out of the 5.5 crores targeted vaccinations in Telangana, the state has administered 3.60 crore doses and another 1.90 crore doses are yet to be administered across the State.”

The state health department administered the first one crore doses in 165 days, while the second crore was achieved in 78 days. The state achieved the its third crore vaccination mark in 27 days.