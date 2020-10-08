Telangana to adopt schemes to encourage SC/ST entrepreneurs

Sakina Fatima

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Wednesday instructed the officials to come up with the best schemes and policies to encourage young SC and ST entrepreneurs.

He stated in the high-level meeting on welfare schemes that the government has already assisted about 36 thousand SC, ST youth through T Pride.

He mentioned that the state government plans to uplift and stand by the weaker sections by providing education, entrepreneurship, and employment opportunities.

KTR also asked the officials to study the policies which are being implemented in various other states and take up awareness programs in rural areas and to educate rural youth about the present policies and schemes.

He said that a meeting would be called soon to discuss the drafting of innovative schemes and policies for the encouragement of SC, ST communities.

Minister said that these plans would be placed before Chief Minister K.Chandrashekhar Rao for the approval.

Minister KTR appreciated the SC, ST Commission for proactively reaching out and extending support in cases related to atrocities against SC, ST communities.

In the meeting, a total of Rs 100 crore subsidy amount was released by the Industries department, which will help 2,000 beneficiaries from the communities. He handed over the cheques to the beneficiaries.