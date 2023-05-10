Telangana to ask for 50% share in Krishna water at KRMB meet

Hyderabad: Telangana government has decided to press the demand for an equal share in Krishna water in the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) meeting scheduled for Wednesday.

Irrigation authorities of the state have been approaching the board every now and then, for years seeking the resolution for allotment of assured share in Krishna water.

Owing to the beginning of the water year on June 1, and backing support for the project which requires an adequate water supply, state authorities have decided to mount pressure on the board to allot a 50:50 share in the river water.

So far, Telangana has been sharing the river water with Andhra Pradesh in a 34:66 ratio due to ad hoc arrangements made at the time of the bifurcation, and the same has been continued by the board for the last nine years.

However, this time in the 17th meeting of the board and Telangana representatives with as many as 22 items on the agenda, will likely press their half-share demand till the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal makes project-wise allocation of water as part of its final award.

Earlier, the Telangana government had mounted pressure on the board but the board had unilaterally decided to go ahead with the ad hoc arrangement.

The rising demand for water comes from the irrigation projects that have been kept pending in the Krishna basin considerably over the years.

In the meeting scheduled on May 10, the annual budget of the Board will also be discussed along with many technical aspects, implementation of a gazette of river boards among other topics.