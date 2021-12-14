Telangana to be free from Ganja, country liquor: Excise Minister

Hyderabad: The State Minister for Excise V Shrinivas Gaud and the Minister of Panchayat Raj E Diyakar Rao has held a meeting of higher officials to curb the menace of ganja and other drugs in this state. The ministers directed the officials to take strict action against the supply chain of these drugs.

In the meeting, the ministers reviewed the illegal preparation of country liquor in the unified Warangal district’s Mahabubabad, Murg, and other areas during the lockdown.

The Minister told officials that the state government is serious about preventing the sale of ganja and other prohibited drugs. They told the officials to maintain a strict vigil on the state’s border areas to prevent the entry of these drugs in the state.

The Ministers have also instructed the officials to take strict action against the preparation and selling of country liquor (Gudamba) across the state.

The meeting also made clear the government’s Neera policy and the Excise Minister has directed the officials to ensure the Neera supply to the public within two months.

Neera cafes are being set up on Nicholas Road and the work is going on at a frantic pace. A meeting of the BC Corporation and Excise officials shall be held soon to solve the problems faced by the Todi and Neera vendors.