Telangana to begin Covid second dose from Saturday

Hyderabad, Feb 12 : The second dose of Covid vaccination for healthcare workers in Telangana will be given from Saturday.

Director of Public Health and Family Welfare Dr G. Srinivasa Rao said the programme will be taken up in all districts of the state.

Those who had taken first dose of the vaccine on January 16 will be covered on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the administration of vaccine for Front Line Workers (FLWs), covering police personnel, Municipal, Panchayat Raj Institutions, Revenue employees and personnel of Central Police Forces concluded on Friday.

A total of 31,034 FLWs were planned to be vaccinated on Friday but of them only 7,591 or 24 per cent took the vaccine.

The cumulative figures show that only 33 per cent of FLWs in the state took the vaccine. Out of 2,56,895 beneficiary FLWs who were planned to be targetted, 84,340 took the vaccine.

A total of 2,77,825 beneficiaries including healthcare workers in government and private institutions and FLWs have taken the vaccine so far.

Officials said these beneficiaries will be given the second dose before covering other targetted groups.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.