Telangana to begin vaccinating bank staff

Hyderabad: The Telangana State government has decided to start vaccinating the bank employees. State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a meeting with several banks representatives to discuss the implementation of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Somesh Kumar instructed the officials that in participation with the bankers association, all the banks employees should be vaccinated on a priority basis.

The chief secretary added that along with the bank employees, the outsourcing staff of the banks will also get vaccinated in the special drive.

Somesh Kumar told the bankers representatives that the state government plans to vaccinate all the essential groups of employees till the end of October. In the first phase of this special drive employees who interact with the public on a daily basis will be given preference.

Chief Secretary added that the state government has requested the centre for more vaccines to be allocated to Telangana.

Principal Secretary Finance Ram Krishna Rao, Principal Secretary Municipal Administration and Urban Development Arvind Kumar, Principal Secretary IT Jayesh Ranjan, Health Secretary Murtaza Ali Rizvi, State Level Bankers Committee Convener Krishna Sharma and other banks representatives attended the meeting.