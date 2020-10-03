Telangana to experience the second wave of novel COVID-19

Hyderabad: After Kerala, Telangana to experience the second wave of COVID-19 outbreak in India, report the experts.

Despite all the praises the Kerela government received for combating the COVID-19 pandemic the state is now experiencing the second wave of the virus. Such a situation is expected in Hyderabad states the senior public health officials in Hyderabad.

The experts claim that they are wary of having to face a similar surge in Covid cases in the form of a second wave or at least localised outbreaks in the form of clusters, as economic activity picks up across Telangana.

With unlock guidelines providing restrictions to almost everything social distancing and stoping the spread to COVID-19 seems unimaginable.

The experts said, “If we do not continue to take preventive measures, then a surge could happen at any time. A cluster of cases at one or two geographical regions is also a possibility. There is a dire need to avoid mass gatherings, political or religious meetings etc.”

The medical director of public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao warning the general public said that elections which are very near can hit the COVID cases.

Another senior health official also said that the commercial outlets like bars, restaurants and cinema theatres can be super COVID spreaders.

He also said that very soon Hyderabad would get its COVID vaccine but no one is sure of its efficiency.

He further asserted that this is not the time to relax but to continue to take precautions at every level, the senior public health official said.

After fighting the Covid-19 pandemic for several months and succeeding in flattening the virus curve, a majority of European countries including UK, France, Spain and parts of Italy and Germany are now experiencing a second wave of Covid-19 outbreak.