Telangana to feel MLC election heat

Hyderabad: Telangana State will soon witness the political heat as the Election Commission is expected to release notification for MLC seats of Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahbubnagar and Nalgonda-Warangal-Khammam Graduate Constituencies in the current month.

Apart from it, the election commission is likely to issue notification of Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly by-election by the third week of February, The Hans India reported.

The polls for these MLC seats and the assembly by-election are expected to be held in April.

TRS, BJP

In Telangana, all upcoming elections till the 2023 Assembly polls are important as they will indicate which party is likely to form the next government in the State.

On the one hand, BJP is trying its level best to defeat the ruling party in Telangana, on the other, TRS is leaving no stone unturned to win elections.

In the upcoming MLC elections too, both the parties will put all their efforts to win the seats in the State Legislative Council.

State Legislative Council

The Constitution of India has given limited powers to State Legislative Council.

Out of the total strength of the house, one-third of members are elected by the members of local bodies, one-third by the members of Legislative Assembly, one-twelfth by graduates, one-twelfth by teachers. The rest of the members is nominated by the Governor of the State.