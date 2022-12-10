Telangana to fill 3966 posts in Narcotics Control Bureau, Cyber Safety Bureau

Hyderabad: Telangana state Cabinet on Saturday announced its decision to fill 3966 posts in the state Narcotics Control Bureau and the Telangana Cyber Safety Bureau.

According to a press release from the chief minister’s office, the decision was taken in order to strengthen the law and order situation in the state, which it said has already stood as a role model to the nation.

రాష్ట్ర పోలీసు శాఖలో నూతన ఉద్యోగ నియామకాలు చేపట్టేందుకు కేబినెట్ ఆమోదం తెలిపింది. శాంతిభద్రతల పరిరక్షణలో దేశానికి ఆదర్శంగా నిలిచిన తెలంగాణ రాష్ట్రంలో పోలీసు శాఖను మరింత పటిష్టం చేయాలని కేబినెట్ నిర్ణయించింది. — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) December 10, 2022

The Cabinet has decided to employ new technology to control crime in the face of increasing technology, changing social conditions and the changing pattern of crime and to employ personnel accordingly, the press note further said.

As a part of this, the cabinet directed the home ministry to fill up 3,966 posts in various categories under the jurisdiction of Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Rachakonda Commissionerates, Command Control Center, Narcotics Control Bureau and Telangana Cyber Safety Bureau and to undertake the recruitment process in this regard.

In addition to these, the cabinet also approved the establishment of new police stations, new circles and new divisions to further improve law and order, and strengthen the police system in Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda commissionerates.