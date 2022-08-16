Telangana to get 1200 additional MBBS seats in govt hospitals

Hyderabad: For the current year 2022-23, the Telangana government has offered 1200 MBBS seats to students pursuing careers in medicine.

According to senior health officials, out of eight, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has already approved four colleges in the district of Jagtial, Nagarkunool, Sangareddy, and Wanaparthy. Another four medical colleges located in Mahabubabad, Mancherial, Kothagudem, and Ramgundam are anticipated to come up in the coming few weeks.

Each college offers 150 MBBS seats bringing, the overall number of additional medical seats to 1,200. Currently, Telangana has over 1,700 government MBBS seats open, with an additional 1,200 seats available.

The Telangana government had announced to establish medical colleges in all the districts at a cost of more than Rs 1,000 crore. Apart from starting eight medical colleges from this academic year, the state government already started planning to add eight more medical colleges in the next academic year (2023-24).

To this end, the State government last month approved an administrative budget of Rs. 1,479 crore for the construction of eight more medical colleges and the improvement of the affiliated government general hospitals in Telangana. Rajanna Sircilla, Vikarabad, Khammam, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Asifabad, and Jangaon.

By the start of the next academic year, the eight medical institutions would have added 800 MBBS seats.