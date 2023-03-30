Telangana to get 5G service in 19 districts: Centre

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 30th March 2023 7:00 pm IST
Telangana to get 5G service in 19 districts: MoS
Representative Image

Hyderabad: The Centre, represented by Union minister of state for communications, Devusinh Chauhan, in Lok Sabha on Wednesday said that Telangana will have 5G services operational in its 19 districts.

Emerging 5G networks feature lower latency, higher capacity, and increased bandwidth compared to 4G.

Chauhan, while replying to a question raised by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MP BB Patil said 5G services will be activated in Suryapet, Adilabad, Hyderabad, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Khammam, Kodad, Kothagudem, Mahabubnagar, Mancherial, Nalgonda, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Ramagundam, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Tandur, Warangal and Zahirabad.

