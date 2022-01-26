Telangana to get nine new National Highways

Hyderabad: A total of nine national highways (NHs) are set to be allocated to Telangana during the year 2022-23 financial year.

According to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), seven projects land acquisition have already been approved and the remaining will finalised soon. A total cost of the project is Rs 22,982 crore which will cover 865 km in the state.

The main cause of the project is to improve road network of the state and for paving the way for four laning of Karimnagar-Telangana/Maharashtra border under Hyderabad-Raipur corridor. The total cost for this project was estimated Rs 1,849 crore for 116 km.

In the state these project include four laning of Mancherial-Warangal section, four/six laning of Warangal-Khammam section, four/six laning of Khammam-Telangana/Andhra Pradesh border all under NH 163 G (Nagpur-Vijayawada corridor).

The nine NH project will also connect Regional Ring Road (RRR) Sangareddy, Narsapur, Toopran, Gajwel, Yadadri, pragnapur, bhongir and Choutuppal with 158 Km.

According to a report by Telangana Today, the national highway authority India has invited detail project report for the northern portion of RRR last year. After completion of the project, traffic from Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Bengaluru and Delhi can be diverted to RRR to reducing congestion.

Along this project the road connectivity of the capital city Hyderabad can also be improved to Siddipet, Karimnagar, Kamareddy, Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda and Warangal towns.