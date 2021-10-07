Telangana to get world’s largest first-of-its-kind Aqua hub

Hyderabad: In a first-of-its-kind project, Telangana state will soon be home to the world’s largest integrated freshwater Aqua Hub proposed to be constructed near Mid Manair Dam in Rajanna-Siricilla district.

The project will be located on an area of more than 500 acres near the Mid Manir Dam and will include all activities including fish seed production, feed production, cage farming and fish processing, among others.

According to the media reports, officials have already designated about 310 acres for this purpose, and the remaining land will likely be acquired once the project is completed.

The project, which will be given its final form, will be a comprehensive facility and will be taken up under the intensive fish farming method. An intensive fish farming system is the well-managed form of fish farming, in which all attempts are made to achieve maximum production of fish from a minimum quantity of water.

“The State government will provide the land and develop the necessary infrastructure. Private investors will be invited to establish their units in the proposed aqua hub. Considering the huge investment required for the project, it will exclusively focus on the production of export-oriented species,” Telangana Today quoted a senior official in the fisheries department.

The integrated freshwater water hub will be another major step that will complement the government’s moves for comprehensive development. In this regard, 3,000 people will get direct employment on account of the project, at least 10,000 more persons will get indirect employment, said officials.