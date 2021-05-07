Telangana to give only second dose of Covid vaccine from May 8

Hyderabad: In view of shortage of the Covid-19 vaccines, health authorities in Telangana on Friday decided to vaccinate only those awaiting their second dose.

From Saturday, vaccine will be given to only those due for second dose, Director of Public Health Dr G. Srinivasa Rao told reporters. This arrangement will continue till May 12.

However, there will be no vaccination on Sunday. All persons eligible for second dose will be permitted to take the vaccine at government vaccination centres by spot registration by showing their certificate of partial vaccination.

The eligibility period for taking second dose is six weeks for Covishield and four weeks for Covaxin from the date of taking the first dose.

Rao pointed out that there are more than 11 lakh people in the state who are due for second dose.

However, the state currently has only 3.74 lakh doses. He assured the people due for second dose not to be worried as the state expects another 3 lakh doses by May 15.

In the light of low allocation of vaccine till May 15 (4.69 lakh of Covishield and 2.16 lakh of Covaxin) and in order to optimally utilise the available doses, the special drive has been launched to cover the people who are eligible for second dose, he said. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who reviewed the Covid vaccination programme, took note of meagre allocation of Covid vaccine to the state.

He spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to provide minimum 2 lakh doses per day.

Srinivasa Rao said vaccination for 18-44 age group will be launched only after receiving sufficient supplies.

He appealed to people to avoid public gatherings till the curve turns flat, and wear a double mask during travel and single mask at home as the virus is airborne.