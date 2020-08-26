Telangana to hand over 85k dignity houses to beneficiaries in Hyderabad by December

By Minhaj Adnan Published: 26th August 2020 8:30 pm IST

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government said on Wednesday that it would hand over 85,000 ‘Dignity Houses’ to the beneficiaries in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area by December 2020.

Minister for Municipal Administration and urban Development K T Rama Rao, who held a review meeting, claimed that no metro city in the country has constructed such a large number of dignity houses under any program.

During the meeting, the Minister instructed the officials to finalise the beneficiaries list by mid-September and visit the Dignity housing sites and inspect the construction works, an official release said.

The government has allocated Rs 9,700 crore for the construction of these houses, it said, adding the aim is to construct one lakh houses, with about 4000 each in 24 constituencies of GHMC.

READ:  Telangana seeks pending funds from Centre

As construction works at most of the sites are in the finishing stage, the Minister asked the officials to also speed up the development of infrastructure facilities including water supply, electricity, and other amenities.

“Beginning from this month until December, the government will be handing over the Dignity Houses to the beneficiaries,” the release said.

Source: PTI
Categories
Telangana
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close